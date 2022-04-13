1 of Lovie's faves went 68th overall | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the eighth article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com is looking back through the NFL's past at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 68th overall pick, which is in the third round. We've also profiled the following:

One of Lovie Smith's favorite former players was a hit at 68th overall.

The Texans have 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, and fourth is their third-round choice, which is 68th overall. The Texans head coach experienced a great deal of success when he was in Chicago, and a key component of his winning days there was Lance Briggs.

Chicago used a third-round selection on the linebacker from Arizona, and he went on to become a leader for the Bears defense. A 7-time Pro Bowler, Briggs spent a dozen years in the NFL, all in Chicago. Routinely around the ball, Briggs finished with 100 or more tackles in all but four seasons, and he picked off 16 passes, forced 16 fumbles and recovered seven more. Smith's emphatic about his defense needing to score, and Briggs helped out bigtime in that regard: the linebacker found the end zone six times. Five came via an interception return for a score, and he also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.