How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2020 NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL Combine will host more than 300 prospects, all competing for their chance to stand out above the rest and hear their name called in Las Vegas at the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25.

2020 On-Field Workout Schedule**

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3-10 PM CT: Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers take the field.

Friday, Feb. 28 at 3-10 PM CT: Place kickers, special teams, offensive linemen and running backs take the field.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3-10 PM CT: Defensive Linemen and linebackers take the field.

Sunday, Mar. 1 at 1-6 PM CT: Defensive backs take the field.

Watch the 2020 NFL Combine Live

NFL Network

NFL Network coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine is available across devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch. Access full-broadcast replays, condensed games and all 22 coaches film on NFL Network's desktop view. Sign up here through your TV Provider!

