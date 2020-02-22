How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2020 NFL Combine

Feb 21, 2020 at 06:55 PM

The 2020 NFL Combine will host more than 300 prospects, all competing for their chance to stand out above the rest and hear their name called in Las Vegas at the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25.**

Who might the Texans draft in April? Check out the Mock Draft survey here!

2020 On-Field Workout Schedule**

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3-10 PM CT: Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers take the field.

Friday, Feb. 28 at 3-10 PM CT: Place kickers, special teams, offensive linemen and running backs take the field.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3-10 PM CT: Defensive Linemen and linebackers take the field.

Sunday, Mar. 1 at 1-6 PM CT: Defensive backs take the field.

What does each work out mean? Deepi Sidhu explains everything you need to know about the:

Bench press
40-yard dash
Vertical jump
Broad jump

Watch the 2020 NFL Combine Live**

NFL Network

NFL Network coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine is available across devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch. Access full-broadcast replays, condensed games and all 22 coaches film on NFL Network's desktop view. Sign up here through your TV Provider!

Highlights

Highlights from the NFL Combine will be available for free on HoustonTexans.com along with the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play.

Photos: Current Texans defensive players at past NFL Combines

Check out shots of current Texans defensive players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
2 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
3 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
5 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
6 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Kentucky defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 25

Kentucky defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 25

Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
9 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley makes a catch as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 25

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley makes a catch as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 25

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
16 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 25

UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
20 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham competes in the vertical jump at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
21 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham competes in the vertical jump at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Clemson defensive lineman D J Reader runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
22 / 25

Clemson defensive lineman D J Reader runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Ohio State University cornerback Bradley Roby runs up the fields the at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
23 / 25

Ohio State University cornerback Bradley Roby runs up the fields the at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Louisiana State defensive lineman Barkevious Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 25

Louisiana State defensive lineman Barkevious Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rice defensive back Phillip Gaines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 25

Rice defensive back Phillip Gaines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 things to know from the 2022 NFL Combine

From 40-times to media standouts, here are five things to know from this year's NFL Combine.

news

NFL Combine Day 3 & 4 | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on Day 3 & 4 of the 2022 NFL Combine.

news

NFL Combine Day 2 | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Combine.

news

VanderNotes from the Combine | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his notes from the 2022 NFL Combine.

news

NFL Combine Day 1 | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Combine.

news

Lovie Smith: Combine is "very valuable" for the Texans

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith relishes his information-gathering time in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Running back position a target for Texans upgrade

Speaking at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Head Coach Lovie Smith said the Texans must get better at many positions, including running back.

news

Lovie Smith's Combine Job Interview | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Combine job interview in the NFL.

news

6 things to know from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Combine press conference

Here are six things we learned from Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith's press conference at the Combine.

news

The goal of the Texans Combine interviews is...

GM Nick Caserio described what the Texans are trying to accomplish during player interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

6 things to know from GM Nick Caserio's NFL Combine press conference

Check out the highlights from Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio's media sessions from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

news

GM Nick Caserio: World perspective is important during Combine Week

Texans GM Nick Caserio began his media availability Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with his thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertising