Vanderblog: Texans earn first victory of the season in Jacksonville

Through three games Stroud has found Dell, Nico Collins and Robert Woods for 15 receptions each, showing a great sense of finding the open man and spreading the ball around. He's top three all-time in yards for a rookie's first three games. And he's just getting started. The 68-yard scoring pass to Tank Dell on third and three was brilliantly executed.

The Texans ran the ball for only 86-yards but the total was effective enough, with the passing game clicking to the tune of 60% on third down conversions. Stroud talked about trying to do 'what the great ones do' after the game and mentioned 3rd down conversions as a big key.

The defense was undermanned again. Jimmie Ward﻿made his Texans debut and was a big factor. Blake Cashman joined the line-up, on a day they had to go without Denzel Perryman﻿, and contributed big time with a pick off Trevor Lawrence. Shaq Griffin performed well at corner, as Derek Stingley Jr. went on IR.

The third phase came up with the biggest play, or is it plays? Will Anderson Jr.﻿'s blocked field goal set up a scoring drive. Plus, we'll talk about Andrew Beck﻿'s 'are you kidding me?' kickoff return for a long time.

No one knows where it's all going but it's clear this is an exciting new direction for the squad. They are heating up on offense and the defense took a big step forward in week three.