12Q w/DL Rasheem Green | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: There are four players with the last name "Green" currently on the Texans. Plus, a Greenard. Have you ever been in that highly-concentrated a spot with all these Greens?

GREEN: This is probably the first place I've been where there have been multiple people in my class or on my team named Green. So that's pretty cool.

2) DD: None of you are related. But do you kind of feel like way back, you all have some sort of bond?

GREEN: Maybe. A lot of my family is from the South.

3) DD: Let's rank some Greens. Rasheem Green, the Green Hornet, 'Green Eggs and Ham', Tom Green, and the color Kelly Green. Where do they rank?

GREEN: 'Green Eggs and Ham' was one of my favorite books growing up. Then I'm gonna say me. Then with the rest, it doesn't really matter.