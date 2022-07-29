OL A.J. Cann | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: How's the horseback riding been?

CANN: Good, so far. The first time on it, I wasn't so sure about it. But now, I might have to get my get myself one someday.

2) DD: Really? It was that enjoyable for you?

CANN: Well, more so for my kids, man. My daughter and my son really loved it and I was teasing my wife about it. I'm pretty sure if I get the one, I'm gonna have to be riding it.

3) DD: Which which would you rather be: a bear that gets to hibernate or a caterpillar that turns into a butterfly?

CANN: I probably would like to be a bear that gets to hibernate, man, because they get some good sleep. Being an athlete, you have to get good rest.