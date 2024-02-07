 Skip to main content
Your 2023 Houston Texans Draft Class

Feb 07, 2024 at 11:39 AM
It's been a busy few days for the Houston Texans as they have made a total of nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Get to know the 2023 Texans Draft Class.

With the second pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. Stroud's accuracy on downfield throws outside the numbers is outrageous, especially those he delivered in the 2022 Rose Bowl. He destroyed Utah with throws landing in the area from the bottom of the numbers to the sideline. His ability to drop the ball in the bucket from deep is going to entice all NFL personnel. RPO game is strong. He has a quick, sudden delivery on slants and interior breaking routes. He can throw effectively, and accurately, off platform, although he is much better throwing from a protected well/pocket than any other time.

The Best. Numero Uno. Top of the Heap. Who's THE MAN? It's the question everyone wants to know on a number of different topics. In the Harris 100 v 1.0 (and v 2.0 and v 3.0 and all future Harris 100 iterations) number one overall is Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.

The proof is right there on film, but what sold me was listening to Alabama players, coaches and fans alike describe Anderson Jr.:

"He's THE alpha."

"He's a great competitor in every situation that he's in."

"He sets the example of how things will be done."

The Texans traded with the Eagles to select Scruggs out of Penn State, moving up from the 65th pick to the 62nd pick. The 188th and 230th pick were also included in the trade to get Scruggs.

The Houston Texans traded up to the number 69th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Tank Dell, a wide receiver out of the University of Houston.

With the 109th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans select TCU Defensive End Dylan Horton. The Texans pulled off some trades to end up at the 109th spot and used it to add an exciting defensive player to DeMeco Ryans' squad.

With the 167th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans select Alabama Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. The dynamic linebacker stood out at Tennessee before moving to Alabama and thriving in Nick Saban's defensive scheme. Now he will play under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, who was also a standout linebacker at Alabama before he was selected by the Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans added talent in the trenches by selecting Offensive Lineman Jarrett Patterson out of Notre Dame with the 201st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 205th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans select Iowa State Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson had the third-most catches in the FBS (107) and the seventh month yards (1,171) in 2022, adding six receiving touchdowns. The Biletnikoff Award finalist led the Big 12 in receptions for three consecutive seasons and was selected as a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Conference in the Big XII.

The Texans traded up to get the pick that brought Hutchinson to Houston.

The Houston Texans added another option in the defensive backfield by selecting Brandon Hill with the 248st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive back out of Pittsburgh had 67 tackles and 2 pass breakups in 2022. He was an ACC All-Conference honorable mention this year.

